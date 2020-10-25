Light snow mix develops this afternoon through tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - After a sunnier, dry start to the weekend, a light snow mix will develop later today.



TODAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Scattered light snow, mixed with a little rain, will develop in the afternoon.



Scattered, light snow continues overnight before wrapping up around sunrise Monday.



We'll pick up 0-1" of snow accumulations. Highest chance for that inch of snow will be northwest of Dane County.

Most sticking snow should be on elevated or grassy surfaces, as they are a bit cooler than pavement.



However, an isolated slick spot is possible for the Monday morning commute, so be on the lookout!

MONDAY

After light snow ends early, it'll be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. These temperatures are more typical for late November than late October.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies return with highs in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and milder with temps jumping to the upper 40s. That's the average in early November.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.



HALLOWEEN

Sunny and mild in the low to mid 50s. Don't forget to "fall back" one hour before heading to bed at night as we enter into Standard Time.