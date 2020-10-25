Lithuania holds parliamentary vote as pandemic hits jobs

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Polling stations have opened across Lithuania in a parliamentary runoff election in which the winner have to tackle a growing health crisis and high unemployment. The election is widely expected to bring about a change in the southernmost Baltic nation, which has been governed by a center-left coalition for four years. In the first round, three center-right opposition parties finished with a combined lead. Some 68 of the 141 seats in Lithuania’s assembly are up for grabs Sunday. The economic impact of the pandemic has hit Lithuania hard. It’s unemployment rate was over 14% in September compared to 9% in February.