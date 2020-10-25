Madison nonprofit Mount Everest climb to raise money, awareness for trafficking victims postponed

MADISON (WKOW) -- Courtney Nechkash should have been going to Nepal this week to hike Mount Everest. The Madison local and two-time breast cancer survivor must now wait until March.

"Wanting to help other people less fortunate than myself really helped me take the focus off myself and live a better story," said Nechkash.

She is just one of around 18 participants in WE International's Trek to End Trafficking. Although the pandemic forced the group to postpone the trip, they all still plan to attend.

"Here's an opportunity to have a bucket list type of trip, but also do it for a cause, for a reason," said WE International founder and CEO David Lippiatt.

That cause is to end human trafficking. In Nepal, Lippiatt says almost 15,000 women and girls are trafficked annually, which is why it was chosen for the trek.

Although based in Madison, Lippiatt says WE International focuses on working in less-developed countries.

"People often ask well there's trafficking happening here, well yeah there's trafficking everywhere. Where we work, they're just more vulnerable," he said.

The funds raised will go to trafficking awareness efforts in Nepal, as well as a safe house the non-profit has in Uganda.

The group now has an extra five months to raise money and awareness for their cause. They also have more time to prepare for the climb.

Tessa Nelson-Neigum, another member of the trek, said group members often go to Indian Lake County Park or other parks in the area to prepare for their hike.

"Hiking days are long, they are long. It's about building endurance," she said.

For Nechkash, the preparation has been transformational.

"That has actually been an excellent gift to have something bigger than myself to push me outside of my comfort zone, and to get my body in realignment and improve my health," she said.