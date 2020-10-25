Madison police arrest teen arrested for stabbing man in the back

MADISON (WKOW) -- A teenager has been charged with a weapons offense after stabbing an adult man three times in the back.

On Saturday night around 11 p.m., Madison police were called to the 1000 block of E. Mifflin Street for reports of a disturbance. Shortly afterwards, a victim with stab wounds showed up at a local hospital.

Police learned during an argument between some adults, a 15-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the them in the back three times.

Officers found the teenage suspect armed with sticks. Family members helped de-escalate the situation and the suspect put the sticks down, but then ran away.

Police found the teenager and took them into custody. The victim was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.