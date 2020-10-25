Middleton Police Department hosts COVID-19 friendly trick-or-treat event

CITY OF MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton Police Department will host COVID-19 friendly trick-or-treat drive through event.

With Halloween looking a little different this year Middleton Police Department will have a trick-or-treat drive through from 11:30am to 1:00pm on Oct. 31.

Just bring the kids and drive through the Middleton Police Department's west parking lot. While staying in your car and socially distant they will hand out Halloween bags with candy & other kid friendly items while supplies last. And every kid will get a glow necklace to wear for trick-or-treating if they are going out.

The City of Middleton's trick-or-treating hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct 31.

The Middleton Police Department recommends that if families choose to go trick-or-treating or to other events to follow the Public Health Madison & Dane County's Halloween Tips help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



You can ask Public Health any of your Halloween and COVID-19 safety questions by calling 211 or emailing coronavirus@publichealthmdc.com.