Petitions due Tuesday in effort to recall Gov. Evers

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- Organizers say they have enough signatures to force a recall election for Gov. Tony Evers next year.

The grassroots effort needed to collect 668,000 signatures in 60 days. The petitions are due Tuesday.

Misty Polewczynski, who organized the effort, says she's unhappy with how the governor handled the protests in Kenosha and his actions on COVID-19.

"They're not constitutional. They're still costing people their homes and their businesses and their lives," she said on UPFRONT on Sunday.

The recall effort has had some controversy. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Polewczynski said in a now-deleted social media post that she would make stuff up in an interview on the recall.