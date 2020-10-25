Polish women protest new abortion restriction in churches

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists staged protests during Sunday Masses in predominantly Roman Catholic Poland against a tightening of the nation’s already restrictive abortion law. In the fourth straight day of protests, activists held up banners in some churches. One held near the altar of a Warsaw church said: “Let’s pray for the right to abortion.” The actions follow a ruling by the constitutional court that declared that aborting fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional. Women’s rights supporters say forcing women to give birth to badly deformed fetuses will result in unnecessary physical and mental suffering. Poland already had one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws, and the ruling will result in a near-complete ban on abortion.