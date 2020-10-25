Reports: Badgers QB Mertz tests positive for Covid-19

After a dazzling debut Friday night, Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for Covid-19, according to sources being reported by the State Journal on Sunday.

The State Journal says Mertz will undergo another form of covid testing, the second test will be a PCR nasal swab test in order to confirm his status.

According to the Big Ten Conference’s protocols, any player that is confirmed to have tested positive, must sit out of practice and games for at least 21 days.

There is a possibility that Mertz's initial positive test, was a false-positive, the nasal swab test would help prove that.

Mertz went 20-21, for 248 yards and five touchdown passes in his starting debut Friday night in a 45-7 win against Illinois.

If Mertz can't play, and with Jack Coan already sitting out with a foot injury, Redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf would likely step in as the Badgers starting quarterback.

UW officials have not responded to a message from WKOW Sports asking to confirm the news.