Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay last week.

Davante Adams had an impact in the game, with 196 receiving yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

The Packers are now (5-1) on the season and will host Minnesota on Sunday at noon.