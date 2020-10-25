Trump intensifies fracking assault on Biden in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a persistent gambit to win the battleground state of Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump has worked to peel off voters connected to its booming natural gas industry and accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of plotting to shut it down. Biden calls that attack a flat-out lie. It’s not clear how many votes are being decided by Trump’s fracking claims in a contest where the vast majority of voters had already made up their minds. The gas industry has flushed money into some local economies. But it has inspired a backlash in other communities, most notably in Philadelphia’s suburbs, and, for many voters, it simply doesn’t rank as deciding factor in the race.