Wisconsin sees record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations as outdoor opportunities dwindle

ASHTON (WKOW) -- On the final weekend where people could head to the patch before Halloween, pumpkin spice gave way to just ice. Flurries coated both the grass and the produce at Kalscheuer's Pumpkin Patch Sunday afternoon.

"They can get outside, they can enjoy the weather when it is nice out," said owner Doug Kalscheuer. "Even today, people came out to get their pumpkins in the snow."

The late November conditions brought a chilly reminder of how the days on which we could comfortably gather outside were dwindling.

The snow arrived as Wisconsin set another record for most people hospitalized at once with COVID-19. According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 1,295 were hospitalized with the disease.

Out of the 1,469 ICU beds available throughout the state, 212 were open Sunday.

"For it to be this high at this point, as we transition more and more indoors, it doesn't bode well for the future," said UW-Madison Population Health Sciences Professor Ajay Sethi.

Sethi said, despite the sharp increase in hospitalizations, he remained hopeful more people would start following the often-repeated public health guidelines of staying home as much as possible, mask wearing, physical distancing, and frequent hand washing.

"Doing all that, even in the dead of winter, will turn this around," Sethi said. "It's just a matter of everyone adopting that and understanding why they need to adopt that."

Sethi said the transition of gatherings from outdoors to indoors is already a primary reason why flu season is when it is -- in the winter, around the time families, friends, and co-workers gather for holiday celebrations.

"This is the season when all sorts of respiratory pathogens start to spread, influenza being one," Sethi said. "That's responsible for lots of hospitalizations every year in Wisconsin and the U.S."

Sethi said those annual ailments already stress hospitals; if the COVID-19 trends do not reverse, Sethi said he worried hospitals could become overwhelmed during and after the holiday season.

The Kalschheuers' farm mandated mask wearing on the patch and placed a dispenser of hand sanitizer at the entrance. Despite those clear signs this was no ordinary year, Kalscheuer said he believes getting through this winter will not be much different than any other winter on the farm.

"In farming, you take it a day at a time," he said. "And that's what you gotta do now with this virus."

Still, Kalscheuer added his family has also been looking ahead.

"We've talked about it already with my family," he said. "That Christmas will be smaller."