COVID-19 traced to recent weddings in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — Health officials say they have learned of several positive COVID-19 cases that have been spread due to weddings within Sauk County.

They are advising that people who attended a wedding in the past two weeks in Sauk County may have been exposed to the coronavirus virus.

Due to the nature of these types of events, it can be difficult to determine who is at risk, according to the Sauk County Health Department.

In an abundance of caution, they are recommending that anyone who attended a wedding within Sauk County should quarantine for 14 days following the event and monitor for COVID-like symptoms.

Since Friday, Sauk County Public Health is reporting 57 new cases, 74 new recovered cases and two new hospitalizations. There are currently 185 active cases in Sauk County.

Please visit the Sauk County Public Health website at https://www.co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus

for additional COVID-19 like symptoms and information.

Some symptoms of COVID-19 Disease may include:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Fever

• Chills

• Headache

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

• Loss of Smell

• Loss of Taste

• Body or Muscle Aches

• Fatigue

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Abdominal Pain

Not everyone with COVID-19 has all of these symptoms. For many people, symptoms are mild, with no fever. It is important to know that you can still spread the virus to others even if you have mild or no symptoms.

Public health encouraged people to avoid large gatherings as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise within our County.

They also asked the public to wear masks, maintain six feet of social distancing, and use hand sanitizer or wash hands. They encouraged everyone to stay home when not feeling well or experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.