COVID patient praises care at WI field hospital

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- A woman treated at Wisconsin's field hospital says she's glad she moved there.

The facility is set up at the state fairgrounds in West Allis.

34-year-old Amanda Best was hospitalized in Appleton with COVID-19 and double pneumonia. She also has asthma.

Doctors asked her if she would be willing to move to the alternate care facility.

"So it wasn't like I was in a stable position, 'Yep, okay, you're on the mend of it.' It was more, 'We need room and are you willing to, because you are the youngest one we have?" said Best.

Best says she thought since she would be the only person at the facility, she would get better care. She says that care has exceeded her expectations.