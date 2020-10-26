DeForest boys cross country punched ticket to first state meet since 1999

It may not have been a normal cross country season, but the boys team from DeForest has made the most of it and made some school history in the process by qualifying for their first state meet since 1999 after winning their sectional meet over the weekend.

"We appreciate what we have been allowed to do. There are a lot of really, really good runners and really, really good teams that are sitting at home. My heart breaks for them," said Joe Parker, the Norskies head coach.

"That doesn't mean that we are going to lay down and let people roll over us. We're going to take the hand that we are dealt and play to the best of our advantage."

This year the boys and girls Division 1 state cross country meet will be held at Arrowhead H.S. in Hartland.

