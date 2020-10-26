Employee, security guard injured in mall cell phone theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- A U.S. Cellular employee was punched in the face, and a West Towne Mall security guard injured while clinging to a getaway car, as cellphone thieves hit a mall kiosk Saturday night.

Antoinette B. Martin, 21, was the only one of a group of four suspected thieves taken into custody, according to a Madison police incident report.

The theft happened Saturday evening when a U.S. Cellular employee told police that three men and a woman used a small cutting tool to take four cell phones, worth more than $4.500.

He said he chased after them before one of the men hit him in the face, sending him to a hospital where he needed stitches.

Then, the mall security guard tracked the stolen phones to a rented SUV that was parked in the mall lot.

The SUV was running, unoccupied, unlocked, with several of the phones inside.

While attempting to turn the SUV off, one of the suspects jumped in the driver's seat, with the woman suspect climbing into the passenger seat.

The security guard was still partially inside the SUV as the driver accelerated, dragging the security guard a short distance, according to police.

The SUV slammed into two parked cars, injuring the security guard after his head banged off the windshield. He also went to a hospital.

The driver ran off, leaving the female suspect inside the SUV.

Three of the four stolen cell phones were recovered from the SUV, as was the cutting tool. The driver is at large, as are the other two involved men.