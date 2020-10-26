Flurries to start, even colder air pushes in

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday into Monday, Madison received its first measurable snowfall of the season. Coming early!

A total of 0.1 inches of snow fell in Madison Sunday.

Northwest central Wisconsin received the most accumulations. Up to 2 inches of snow fell in areas near La Crosse.

Accumulation could be seen on grassy, elevated surfaces. Although, the pavement was too warm for snow to stick.

Flurries are possible Monday morning, likely before sunrise. No accumulation is expected, if any it would be on grassy elevated surfaces similar to what southern WI experienced Sunday. Best chance for this is in the southernmost part of our region, areas closer to the IL border.

High pressure will settle in for the rest of the day bringing dry, quiet conditions. More clouds to start the day, with some clearing. Better chance of sunshine in central WI.

It'll remain chilly during the day, due to a northerly wind.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 30s are expected. Lows will plummet Monday into Tuesday night, the mid-20s are likely due to Canadian air.

A quiet weather week is expected with temperatures gradually climbing, although staying below the average of 55 degrees.

Monday: A few flurries early, otherwise mostly cloudy yet clearing at times & cold. High 38. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 40. Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday: Sunny & milder. Low 27. High 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Low 30. High 46.

Friday: Sunny. Low 28. High 49.

Saturday(Halloween):Sunny. Low 32. High 52. Fall back at night.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Low 35. High 53.