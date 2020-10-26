Forward Madison FC part ways with head coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC has decided not to renew the contract of Technical Director and Head Coach Daryl Shore.

Ownership and Shore "mutually agreed to part ways," according to a press release the team sent Monday morning.

“We would like to thank Daryl for his help in launching Forward Madison,” Forward Madison Chief Operating Officer and Owner Conor Caloia said. “We will be forever grateful for his time and effort in getting this Club off the ground. Daryl is a true professional and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Shore amassed 17 wins, 14 loses and 13 draws in his two-year stint with the team.

"I am grateful to the ownership group for giving me the opportunity to be the first head coach and technical director of Forward Madison FC," Shore said. "I would like to thank my staff, the players, the front office, and the fans for all of their support during my time with the club."

The team made the playoffs in their inaugural season before losing to 2019's eventual champions, North Texas SC. The Flamingos failed to qualify for the 2020 playoffs after a disappointing season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward Madison finished their 16 games with a win over New England Revolution II that left them in 7th place out of the 11-team USL League One.

"I am proud of the groundwork we laid during these first two seasons to establish a culture and high standards, and I feel good about the direction the club is heading," Shore said. "Lastly, I wish everyone involved the best of luck for many many years to come."