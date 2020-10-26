French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus

PARIS (AP) — A French doctor warns that his country has “lost control of the epidemic,” a day after health authorities reported more than 52,000 new coronavirus infections. The grim assessment came as nations across Europe enacted more sweeping restrictions to slow surging infection rates. Spain, which is the first European country to surpass 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, declared a state of emergency Sunday. It includes a nationwide overnight curfew, a cap of six people on social gatherings and possible travel bans in and out of hardest-hit regions. Italy took new steps to try to rein in the outbreak, ordering restaurants and bars closed by 6 p.m., and shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters. Johns Hopkins University says Europe’s confirmed death toll has surpassed 250,000.