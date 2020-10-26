Global pandemic hits home in the West Virginia mountains

WEST UNION, W.Va. (AP) — Many in West Virginia proudly say they live in the original social distancing state. But as another surge of infections grows across the nation, the global pandemic has hit home in rural communities like those in the north-central part of the state. An unexpected jump in COVID-19 cases in Doddridge County two weeks ago has upended the lives of its 8,400 residents. The surge temporarily shut down schools and high school sports. West Virginia was once a national success story, but it has hit new peaks in its number of daily cases, much like infections are rising in smaller communities across the United States.