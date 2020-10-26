Greece, Turkey wrangle over military games in eastern Med

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says Turkey issued a new notification that it will carry out a maritime military exercise on Oct. 28, a Greek national holiday, just hours after NATO’s secretary general said both Greece and Turkey had called off wargames on each other’s national holidays. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday that Ankara’s move showed it was “unreliable.” Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turey have had often frosty relations through the years. Most recently they have been locked in a bitter dispute in over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.