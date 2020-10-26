Health professionals, again, urge Trump to cancel rallies during COVID-19 surge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly two dozen physicians across the state are calling on President Trump's campaign to, once again, cancel upcoming rallies, as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the state.

During the final stretch of the 2020 campaign, President Trump is all-in on Wisconsin, planning to host his third rally in the last 10 ten days in La Crosse on Tuesday.

It’s another rally health professionals call “irresponsible” in their letter addressed to the campaign claiming it can result in a superspreader event.

“Returning to Wisconsin to repeat a reckless, risky event like a packed campaign rally is just calling for trouble,” said Dr. Robert Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse. He also serves on the Committee to Protect Medicare.

Last week Wisconsin recorded the deadliest of the pandemic, 145 people lost their lives over a 5-day period and the state continues to rank one of the worst in the country for positive coronavirus cases.

A Senior Advisor with the Trump campaign defended the rallies noting they are outdoors, temperature checks are given to all attendees and masks are encouraged.

“First, I don’t see any proof these rallies are linked to a superspreader event and secondly, we also have confidence in the common sense of Americans that they will make good decisions based on their personal health and risk profile,” said Steve Cortes with the Trump campaign.

The campaign continues to ignore CDC recommendations by packing thousands of people together, many without masks. Cortes claims lockdowns and other preventable measures like limiting crowd sizes can't control the spread of the virus.

“You have to learn to manage risk and live with the virus and not try to cower and hide from it because there is no hiding from it, it still spreads even with lockdowns,” said Cortes.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin said in a statement that Trump and his administration have “declared they are done trying to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, and his campaign is nothing more than a reminder to voters that he has completely failed to keep Wisconsinites safe.”

The statement comes after White House Chief of State Mark Meadows said “we are not going to control the pandemic,” insisting the administration is instead focus on producing vaccines and therapeutics.

"We're tired of listening to the president tell people that COVID-19 is disappearing when we’re seeing record numbers nearly a thousand of Americans dying every day," Dr. Ann Helms, a neurologist in Milwaukee.