Healthy and safe options for Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) – Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year for kids and adults alike, but UW Health wants the community to know this year’s celebrations must look very different than previous years because of COVID-19.

This year, UW Health experts recommend no large gatherings, including in-person parties, and no traditional door-to-door trick or treating.

Instead, hold virtual gatherings, such as virtual costume contests or virtual Halloween movie watch parties. Celebrate with members of your household with holiday games, movies, baking or crafts.

For those celebrating Halloween at home, officials at the American Family Children’s Hospital safety center offer the following tips on costumes and activities: