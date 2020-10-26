High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day. In a 5-3 order, the justices on Monday refused to reinstate a lower court order that called for mailed ballots to be counted if they are received up to six days after the election. A federal appeals court had already put that order on hold. The three liberal justices dissented from the order issued just before the Senate started voting on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. Democrats argued that the flood of absentee ballots and other challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic makes it necessary to extend the deadline.