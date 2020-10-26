Joe Biden to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin Friday, according to a press release from his campaign sent Monday.

"On Friday, October 30, Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin and discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation," the press release said.

The release did not say where in the state the former vice president would stop, but did promise more details would be forthcoming.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in West Salem on Tuesday as the two candidates battle for the Badger State's 10 Electoral College votes.