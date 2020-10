PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy. But this one runs on all fours and has a tail.

The sheriff's office over the weekend introduced its new K-9, Riley.

Riley is 13-months-old and full of energy, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Riley will begin training in the next few weeks with Deputy Ron Stage, and be on patrol by Jan. 1.