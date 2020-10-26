Major candy maker to build gummi plant in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) —​ The fastest-growing confectionery company in the U.S. will build a gummi production plant in Pleasant Prairie, Gov. Evers office announced Monday.

The Pleasant Prairie production facility will be HARIBO’s first in North America. “HARIBO’s commitment to quality, excellence and joy makes it precisely the kind of company we want and can well support in Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary & CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

News of HARIBO’s construction plans received a warm reception from local and regional officials, according to a news release.

“Kenosha County is pleased to be the future home of HARIBO’s production facility,” said Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive. “A company like HARIBO, with its manufacturing legacy and engagement as an outstanding corporate citizen, is already an important part of our community. Kenosha County looks forward to becoming an integral part of the next chapter in HARIBO’s story.”

HARIBO is the latest company making a significant investment in Pleasant Prairie following development in the area sparked by the Foxconn project.

Southeastern Wisconsin continues to be an important destination for global corporate investment. “We’re truly delighted that HARIBO’s production campus will soon be taking shape along I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Gale Klappa, Co-chair, Milwaukee 7 and Executive Chairman, WEC Energy Group. “HARIBO is the latest in a long line of companies making 9-figure investments in our region. We’re proud to welcome HARIBO’s famous and beloved Goldbear to Wisconsin.”