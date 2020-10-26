Malaysian PM faces calls to resign after emergency rebuffed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s prime minister is facing calls to resign after the king rebuffed his proposal for a coronavirus emergency that critics saw as an undemocratic attempt to hold onto power. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s proposed emergency declaration to fight a new COVID-19 outbreak would have suspended Parliament and let him dodge an imminent test of his support. The palace said the sultan sees no need for a declaration at this time. Politicians and legal and medical experts have said there are sufficient laws to curb the virus, and some fear an emergency declaration could bring economic ruin and dictatorship. Malaysian media said the Cabinet was meeting later Monday.