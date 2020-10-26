Mayor: Video will be released in Black motorists’ shooting

The mayor of a Chicago suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man and wounded a Black woman as the couple were inside a vehicle says police video of that shooting is expected to be released once relatives view that video. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham said during a Sunday prayer vigil for 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette, who died in last Tuesday’s shooting, that the city intends to publicly release the bodycam and dashcam video recordings after Stinnette’s family views them. Stinnette and 20-year-old girlfriend, Tafara Williams, were shot after police said Williams’ vehicle started rolling toward the officer following a traffic stop. The officer who shot the couple was fired late Friday.