Mount Horeb couple waits weeks to see newborn after testing positive for Covid-19

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- A Mount Horeb couple didn't get to meet their newborn in person for weeks after both tested positive for Covid-19.

In April, Stephanie Sutter went into pre-term labor with their daughter Charlotte. This was right around the time community spread first started in Dane County and health care workers were still learning a lot about Covid-19.

Staff at Meriter Hospital noticed Stephanie's husband, Marcus, had a cough, so he was sent home before Charlotte was born. Charlotte, 10 weeks early, was immediately put into an isolette and taken to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit. Stephanie saw her face for a moment.

Both parents found out later they were positive for Covid-19. At the time, the CDC recommended Covid-19 positive parents not go into NICUs because the population was so vulnerable. That meant Marcus and Stephanie could not be with their daughter until they both tested negative for Covid-19 twice.

"Every time we got a positive test and I wasn't able to see her, just knowing she was safe and getting what she needed, drove us through," Stephanie says.

Dr. Nina Menda, the Medical Director of the NICU at Meriter Hospital says, "It's heartbreaking to not have contact with my child for that long, but we have to recognize the risks to that baby and other babies."

