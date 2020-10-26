Packers, Brewers and Bucks join coalition encouraging efforts to stop spread of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- All three of Wisconsin’s major professional sports teams are getting involved in a new coalition effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition released its second public education announcement on broadcast TV Monday. It features Packers Adrian Amos, Kenny Clark, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling encouraging Wisconsinites to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks organizations are also joining the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition, which is made up of more than 35 health care, businesses, and advocacy organizations.



The coalitions first ad aired last week. It features Former Governor and current interim UW System President Tommy Thompson.