Power shut off in California as winds, fire danger increase

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Large swaths of California were without power Monday as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires while the fire-weary state was buffeted by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions. More than 1 million people were expected be in the dark Monday during what officials have said could be the strongest wind event in California this year. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties are experiencing planned outages in northern California and another 71,000 could be affected in Southern California. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for much of the state.