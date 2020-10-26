Prince Harry says ignorance no excuse for unconscious bias

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says it took him many years and the experience of living with his wife, the former Meghan Markle, to understand how his privileged upbringing shielded him from the reality of unconscious bias. Harry talked about racial inequality and social justice in a video discussion with the Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson as part of the GQ Heroes Conference, which is being broadcast this week. Harry says that due to his upbringing he had “no idea” what unconscious bias was. Harry is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He was raised in the royal family and educated at the exclusive prep school Eton before serving in the British Army.