Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- A deeply-torn Senate this evening confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The final vote was 52 in favor and 48 opposed.

Republicans confidently overcame a unified Democratic opposition to vote Monday on President Donald Trump's nominee a week before Election Day.

Barrett's confirmation was hardly in doubt as Senate Republicans seized the opportunity to install a third Trump justice, securing a conservative court majority for the foreseeable future.

With no real power to stop the vote, all Democrats could do was argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Wisconsin's senators were split on the vote. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson voted in favor of the nomination and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted against the nomination.