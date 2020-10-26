Thai Parliament meets to debate political protest tensions

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Parliament has begun a special session that was called to address tensions as pro-democracy protests draw students and other demonstrators into the streets almost daily demanding the prime minister’s resignation. As the House speaker began the session, only 450 of the total of 731 members of both houses had signed in for the meeting. The demonstrators also want amendments to the constitution and reforms to the monarchy. Public criticism of the monarchy is unprecedented in a country where the royal institution has been considered sacrosanct. The protesters have little confidence in the parliamentary path, noting the debate is likely to deal not with the protesters’ concerns but thinly disguised criticism of the protests themselves.