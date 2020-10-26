Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves meant for first responders at Florida hospitals. Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the $1 million shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night. On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment badly needed in the state. It took only a few minutes. Medgluv’s vice president of sales and marketing, Rick Grimes, said hospitals have been calling daily for a week, asking when the gloves would arrive. He called the theft “heartbreaking.”