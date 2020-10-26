Worst place, worst time: Trump faces virus spike in Midwest

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — The coronavirus is getting worse in states that President Donald Trump needs the most. The upper Midwest is bearing much of the brunt of new infections surging across the U.S. That includes Wisconsin, where Trump is fighting to catch Democrat Joe Biden in a state Trump narrowly won in 2016. Also seeing a surge is Iowa, where Trump is now in a toss-up race with Biden after carrying the state by 9.4 percentage points four years ago. Both states are in the top 10 of those with the fastest-growing number of cases per capita over the past two weeks.