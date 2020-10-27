A look at artists who’ve objected to Trump using their songs

Dozens of artists have objected to Donald Trump using their music in his two presidential campaigns. They include classic rockers like John Fogerty, who says it’s bizarre that Trump would use “Fortunate Son,” which could have been written to slam the president. Neil Young has gone beyond criticism to sue Trump over his use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” and other songs. British artists including Rolling Stones and Adele have also demanded that Trump stop using their music. A handful of other artists have too, including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Panic! At The Disco.