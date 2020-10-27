Belgium’s former King Albert finally meets daughter Delphine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The long-running royal scandal that has riveted Belgium and damaged those involved reached a new milestone when former King Albert II reunited with the daughter he fathered out of wedlock over half a century ago. Capping a momentous few weeks, Albert II, sat Sunday in between his wife Queen Paola and the former Delphine Boel, who is now recognized as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine after a bitter two-decade paternity fight. Last month, a court ruled in Princess Delphine’s favor and officially recognized her as his daughter. In a joint statement, the three said Tuesday that “after the tumult, the suffering and the hurt, it is time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.”