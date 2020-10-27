Blood drive seeks UW Madison students who have recovered from COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is encouraging students to donate blood in order to help those fighting COVID-19.

The Badgers Give Back Blood Drive runs from Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Nick, on W. Dayton Street.

“We’ve had more than 3,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on campus to date. It is large and unfortunate number, but I really see this as a chance to make a positive impact during a crazy time,” said Brody Andes, a sophomore at UW-Madison in charge of the blood drive.

Organizers say students who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate, because their blood could help hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who are currently positive for COVID-19 cannot give blood.

UW Health says when people recover from COVID-19, their blood contains antibodies that their bodies produced to fight the coronavirus. Antibodies are found in plasma, a component of blood.

Convalescent plasma is the antibody-rich component of blood that is extracted from a person who has recovered from COVID-19.

That plasma can be administered to patients afflicted with the virus with the goal of alleviating their symptoms and shortening their hospital stay.

“With Wisconsin being such a hotspot right now, much of the plasma from the blood drive will likely stay in the state, helping in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. William Hartman, who runs the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program. “Convalescent plasma is a powerful tool in treating COVID-19 patients, and we are proud of these students for stepping up and helping increase how much of available. The community is saving the community.”

This blood drive is run through the American Red Cross. To schedule an appointment, visit this link and enter the sponsor code “Badgers” in the top right corner of the webpage.