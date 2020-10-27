Both newspapers in Utah’s capital to cease daily publication

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City will go from two daily printed newspapers to none after both of its major publications cut print days to once a week in moves that could portend more struggles for the country’s newspaper industry. The 170-year-old Deseret News said it will stop publishing daily starting next year in a disclosure Tuesday, a day after the Salt Lake Tribune made a similar announcement. Both papers will continue to publish breaking news online and offer a weekly print publication. The unusually deep cuts in print days come as the number of print customers and revenue decline precipitously for newspapers around the country.