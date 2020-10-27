California braces for more fire danger from winds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is bracing for another round of fire danger from gusts even as crews battle two southern blazes that have left more than 100,000 under evacuation orders. Strong winds and dry humidity are expected to return Tuesday after easing Monday. Red flag warnings of fire danger are set around the state. In the south, a fire that erupted Monday morning in Orange County critically burned two firefighters and is burning near thousands of homes in and around Irvine. A smaller blaze is burning nearby. In the north, portions of the San Francisco Bay Area could see gusts.