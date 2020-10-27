Record number of deaths, new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 64 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 5,262 positive tests, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The numbers are the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

220 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,350 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The number of patients is up 55 from the day prior, with 331 of them in the ICU.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The 64 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,852 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

There have been 11,266 new negative tests since yesterday.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 158,158 or 78.7 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Oct. 27 64 220 1852 10636 Oct. 26 10 84 1788 10416 Oct. 25 8 95 1778 10332 Oct. 24 25 199 1770 10237 Oct. 23 42 183 1745 10038 Oct. 22 22 151 1703 9855 Oct. 21 48 167 1681 9704 Oct. 20 33 218 1633 9537 Oct. 19 12 165 1600 9319 System upgrade Oct. 16 21 135 1574 9027

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

