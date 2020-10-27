Cross country sparks interest for newcomer on Waunkee’s state bound girls team

Waunkee is headed to the Division 1 state girls cross country meet at Arrowhead High School on Saturday and they do so with a volleyball player that tried cross country out this fall because volleyball was canceled.

Waunakee junior Lila Branchaw was the Warriors top runner over the weekend in their sectional meet. She finished 16th overall with a time of 20:58.84. Not bad for a an athlete that usually plays volleyball in the fall.

Volleyball at Waunakee High School was canceled this fall due to Covid concerns in Dane Co. She was able to compete in cross country and now has a growing love for the sport.

"The people here, and the community that is here is so amazing, it's so welcoming," said Branchaw.

Waunakee junior Lila Branchaw

"Everybody wants you to do good, and you want other people to do good. Which is there in volleyball as well, but it's so much more enhanced here."

The Waunkee girls cross country team will compete at the D1 state meet on Saturday. For more information on the meet, click here.