Doctors encourage making a plan to get ahead of seasonal affective disorder

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors think more people are at risk for seasonal affective disorder (SAD) this fall and winter during the coronavirus pandemic.

Professionals at UW Health offer the following advice to keep yourself happier and healthier:

Be active ̶̶̶ ­regular exercise has been shown to reduce depression and help prevent it.

­regular exercise has been shown to reduce depression and help prevent it. Shift your focus ̶̶̶ instead of dwelling on your problems turn your perspective outside of yourself, such as do a kind act, help someone, express gratitude to others or feel awe for the world around you.

instead of dwelling on your problems turn your perspective outside of yourself, such as do a kind act, help someone, express gratitude to others or feel awe for the world around you. Stay connected ̶̶̶ connect with others in person or virtually.

connect with others in person or virtually. Get outside ̶̶̶ spending time outdoors is always good for mental health.

̶̶̶ spending time outdoors is always good for mental health. Engage in self-care ̶̶̶ eat healthy foods, prioritize good sleep, and maintain a daily routine.

eat healthy foods, prioritize good sleep, and maintain a daily routine. Vitamin D3 ̶̶̶ in northern climates, like Wisconsin, the sun’s rays are not strong enough to give us what we need. Talk with your doctor about supplements. The daily recommendation in the US is 1,000 international units. Mushrooms and fish are also a natural source of vitamin D.

in northern climates, like Wisconsin, the sun’s rays are not strong enough to give us what we need. Talk with your doctor about supplements. The daily recommendation in the US is 1,000 international units. Mushrooms and fish are also a natural source of vitamin D. Light therapy ̶̶̶ consider using a light therapy box, which have been proven to be effective for certain individuals with SAD.

consider using a light therapy box, which have been proven to be effective for certain individuals with SAD. Call your doctor ̶̶̶ speak with your physician if you experience feelings of being down and have no interest in doing the things you used to enjoy, especially if these symptoms are disruptive or you are having thoughts of suicide.

"Medication can be helpful or even a referral to a behavioral health specialist and do some counseling. That can really be a lifeline during these challenging times," said Shilagh Mirgain, a distinguished psychologist at UW Health.

Some of the most common symptoms for seasonal affective disorder are fatigue, trouble concentrating or sleeping, weight gain, irritability or feelings of hopelessness.