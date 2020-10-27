Dodge-Point boys soccer surges to sectional semifinal

It hasn't been a normal season, but the Dodgeville/Mineral Point boys soccer team is making the most of it and has advanced in the postseason following a thriller OT, shootout win against Wisconsin Dells Saturday night.

"I think there is a huge amount of excitement from the guys, we've never made it this far. This group of guys has never made it this far in the playoffs," said Kyle Glynn, Dodge-Point's head coach.

"We have a huge amount of excitement. Everybody was ready to go for the game. I would say that was the first match that we've had that was a close grind out match like that. That was probably our hardest test of the year so far I would say."

With the win, Dodge-Point advances to the section semifinal for the first time since 2008. They will play Sauk Prairie, in Sauk Prairie, on Thursday at 4p.m.