Election deadlines, what you need to know

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled absentee ballots must be returned and postmarked by election day in order for your vote to count in Wisconsin, there are still additional deadlines voters need to be aware of.

The high court ruling means if you plan to return your absentee ballot, either by mail or in-person, it must be delivered by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The United States Postal Service recommends mailing your absentee ballot by today, Oct. 27, so it can arrive by election day.

The Wisconsin Election Commission is also stressing for voters who have yet to return their absentee ballot to do so immediately because it can take days for it to be processed by mail and delivered to your local clerk's office.

"It can take up to seven days for a letter to arrive, so if you're planning to mail your ballot back, you should mail it back as soon as possible," said Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the WEC.

Voters who still want to request an absentee ballot must also act quickly as the deadline is 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

After that date, voters should find other options for returning their absentee ballot, which include delivering it to their municipal clerk’s office or a secure dropbox if one is provided by the local clerk.

You can visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find out if your clerk offers a dropbox.

Wolfe recommends those who are concerned about not getting their ballot on time should vote early in-person at their clerk's office or another voting location. The last day for early voting depends on your municipality, but by law the final day it can be offered is Nov. 1.

OTHER DEADLINES:

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020: Final day to register to vote at your municipal clerk’s office. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find your local clerk’s contact information and hours of operation.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020: The last day that municipal clerks may offer in-person absentee voting in their office or a satellite location. Most clerks only offer absentee voting in their office until Friday, Oct. 30, and office hours vary by municipality. Please visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find your municipal clerk's contact information and learn more about absentee voting in-person for the upcoming election.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters who are returning an absentee ballot to their polling place must get it there by 8 p.m. Voters returning their ballot to the clerk’s office or a dropbox should do so early in the day, so the clerk has enough time to send ballots to the proper location for counting by the 8 p.m. deadline.

There are 39 municipalities including Milwaukee and Green Bay that count absentee ballots at a central location. Voters in those cities, villages and towns should check with their municipal clerk about where to return their ballots on Election Day. A list of central count municipalities is available here: https://elections.wi.gov/clerks/guidance/central-count-absentee.