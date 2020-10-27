Entertainers discuss disability representation in Hollywood

Marlee Matlin, Millicent Simmonds and Danny Woodburn are just a few of the Hollywood insiders who participated in a series of virtual panels Monday examining the state of disability representation in Hollywood. The series is hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in celebration of the 30th anniversary year of the Americans with Disabilities Act. They and others in front of and behind the camera spoke about authentic representation, nuanced storytelling and how hiring practices can be more inclusive and accepting of people with disabilities. The panels are available currently available to stream in full on Oscars.org.