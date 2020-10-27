Fitchburg Serenity Club creates ‘Pumpkin Tree’ with a meaning

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Serenity Club has put on a beautiful Halloween display to bring light to a sometimes dark topic; Addiction.

Organizers say it can be hard to enter the building knowing that you'll be sharing things about mental health struggles and substance abuse problems, so the display greets people with thousands of smiling pumpkins.

There are 9000 little pumpkins, 80 medium pumpkins, 13 giant pumpkins displayed in front of the Old Badger School House. It takes eight weeks and many volunteers to bring it to life.

Take a look at this 'Pumpkin Tree' in Fitchburg! We're talking about the meaning behind this SPOOKY display at 5:50am on #WakeUpWi. #WKOW 📸: Matthew Kohnke pic.twitter.com/uh0Vn9Y1zy — Nick Buffo (@NickBuffo) October 27, 2020

During November the Halloween scene transitions to a Christmas version, with over 100 blue snowflakes.

Drive by the center at 6048 McKee Road in Fitchburg to see the display.

Visit the club's website to learn more about its mission to help recovering alcoholics, addicts, their families and friends.