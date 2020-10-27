GOP leaders want 3 officials to resign over false ad plot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A growing number of GOP leaders in Kansas are calling for the resignation of three elected officials who were recorded planning a cover-up of their role in a plot to smear the Democratic mayor of the state’s largest city. The Wichita Eagle reports that the controversy stems from an ad that falsely suggested Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple was accused of sexual harassment when he served in the Kansas Legislature. The ad was published on YouTube during the mayoral election last year. Following the release of a pair of recordings about the plot, Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes joined the growing call for Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, Wichita City Council member James Clendenin and state Rep. Michael Capps to resign.