Hong Kong arrests 3 activists under national security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Three members of a former student group advocating independence for Hong Kong have been arrested under the city’s new national security law on suspicion of publishing content inciting secession. The three include former Studentlocalism leader Tony Chung and former members William Chan and Yanni Ho. The arrests Tuesday were confirmed on the now-disbanded group’s Facebook page. Police said they arrested two men and one woman between the ages of 17 and 21 on secession charges, but did not name them. The national security law, which was imposed on Hong Kong by the central Chinese government and took effect on June 30, is widely seen as a means to curb dissent after anti-government protests rocked the city last year.